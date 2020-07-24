Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce earnings per share of $2.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28. Lennox International posted earnings of $3.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $11.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.50 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LII shares. Cowen started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $383,517.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,115,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 29.9% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $218,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 44.3% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LII opened at $264.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.24 and its 200 day moving average is $219.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.