Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.03). Walt Disney reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 131.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.42. The company has a market cap of $215.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

