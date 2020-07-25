-$0.61 EPS Expected for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). Eidos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eidos Therapeutics.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EIDX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.30.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 1,252.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIDX opened at $43.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 16.97 and a current ratio of 16.97. Eidos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.