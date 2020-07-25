$10.06 Million in Sales Expected for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will report $10.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Imax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $18.06 million. Imax reported sales of $104.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full year sales of $160.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.61 million to $178.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $335.26 million, with estimates ranging from $289.77 million to $356.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imax in a research note on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Imax by 1,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Imax in the 4th quarter valued at $21,624,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Imax by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 586,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Imax by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 413,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Imax by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 324,364 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $737.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.51. Imax has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.88.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

