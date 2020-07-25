$108.09 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to announce $108.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.55 million to $110.62 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $76.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $495.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.78 million to $511.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $430.80 million, with estimates ranging from $427.72 million to $433.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.98 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 80.0% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 765,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 340,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,053.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 261,589 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,298,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 435.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 89,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 32.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81,065 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.