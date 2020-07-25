111,561 Shares in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $841,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49. DISH Network Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

