$124.37 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post $124.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.10 million and the highest is $129.30 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $134.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $704.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.70 million to $719.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.00 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENPH. ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.04. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $9,041,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $77,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,999,050 shares of company stock worth $940,471,946. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 113.6% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

