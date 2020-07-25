$131.16 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report $131.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.97 million to $132.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $108.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $510.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $513.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $548.46 million, with estimates ranging from $526.00 million to $564.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

MTSI opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $35,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $114,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,028 shares of company stock worth $1,520,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

