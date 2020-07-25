14,020 Shares in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $103,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKR opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.73. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

