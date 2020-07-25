1,464 Shares in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,043,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

