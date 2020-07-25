1,604 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,222,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,668,000 after purchasing an additional 71,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,934,000 after purchasing an additional 247,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,815,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 607,012 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

