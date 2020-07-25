$17.54 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report sales of $17.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.40 billion. T-Mobile Us reported sales of $10.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full year sales of $67.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.95 billion to $74.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $75.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.61 billion to $78.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $111.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.18.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $3,458,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

