1,831 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,114,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,194,000 after purchasing an additional 140,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 846,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 186,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 85,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

