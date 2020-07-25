1,886 Shares in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Bought by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CarMax by 23.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,053,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,691,000 after acquiring an additional 200,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 56.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CarMax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $103.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average is $82.78. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $911,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,401.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $3,613,799.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,137.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,969 shares of company stock worth $47,627,143. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

