2,298 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $863,079,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

NYSE:USB opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

