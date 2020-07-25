2,500 Shares in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Bought by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 44.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $62,991,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 61.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 717,638 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $12,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,536,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,366. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $6,342,900 in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.