25,613 Shares in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gannett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 379,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,618.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCI opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. Gannett Co Inc has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $190.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $948.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gannett Co Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

