2,607 Shares in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,459,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,381,000 after acquiring an additional 98,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 380,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,557,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,310,000 after purchasing an additional 265,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 56.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,643,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBTYK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $27.67.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

