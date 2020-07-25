$281.71 Million in Sales Expected for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) will post sales of $281.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.10 million. Starwood Property Trust posted sales of $311.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STWD opened at $14.47 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

