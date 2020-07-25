3,386 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Bought by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 410,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 48,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK opened at $12.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

