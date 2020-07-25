368,174 Shares in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 368,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.56% of Photronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Photronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Photronics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Photronics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Photronics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $141,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,457.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $34,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,656.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLAB opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $749.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.79. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.63 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

