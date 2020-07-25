$40.04 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to announce $40.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.60 million to $42.80 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $44.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $179.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.50 million to $183.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $199.75 million, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $205.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

VCRA opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $747.90 million, a PE ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 0.04. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.32.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,723 shares of company stock worth $1,177,328 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,987 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,693,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

