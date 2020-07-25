$416.75 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to post $416.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.40 million and the lowest is $411.00 million. Rexnord posted sales of $508.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

NYSE RXN opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 72,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $2,339,087.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,181.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 18,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $584,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,881,222.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Rexnord by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.