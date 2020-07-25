479 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 479 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

GS opened at $201.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

