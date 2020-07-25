536 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Bought by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,204,000 after buying an additional 1,092,498 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $38,641,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $87,618,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,886,000 after buying an additional 181,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $24,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.45.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $193.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

