5,498 Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,498 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $3,294,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 140.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,811 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 180,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 754,975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 423,606 shares in the last quarter.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBBY. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

