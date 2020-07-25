591 Shares in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 5,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $179,850,000.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.63. Nikola Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $93.99.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.