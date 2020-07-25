75,557 Shares in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,557 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of South State as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in South State during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in South State during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in South State by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in South State by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other South State news, Director David G. Salyers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $49.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.06. South State Corp has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.02.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that South State Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

