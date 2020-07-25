7Digital Group (LON:7DIG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

7Digital Group PLC (LON:7DIG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.24. 7Digital Group shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 5,626,525 shares.

The company has a market cap of $5.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.25.

7Digital Group Company Profile (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a B2B digital music and radio services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Content, Licensing, and Creative. Its Content division is involved in the sale of digital music. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

