825 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 825 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 87,413 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 780.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.9% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.18.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $293.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.81 and a 12 month high of $310.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.42.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

