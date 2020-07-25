88 Energy (LON:88E) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.67

88 Energy Ltd (LON:88E) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.25. 88 Energy shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 53,856,318 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.67. The company has a market cap of $25.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.70.

About 88 Energy (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 77.5% working interest in Icewine project located onshore on the North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases that covers an area of 14,194 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

