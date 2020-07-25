$93.75 Million in Sales Expected for Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will report sales of $93.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $94.00 million. Franks International posted sales of $155.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year sales of $397.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $420.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $388.00 million, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $411.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franks International.

Get Franks International alerts:

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on FI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of FI opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Franks International has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 177,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $469,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,391,657 shares of company stock worth $2,997,363 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Franks International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franks International during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Franks International by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Franks International by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franks International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franks International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.