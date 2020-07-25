Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $125.00 at Argus

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $98.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.95. The company has a market capitalization of $175.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $101.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,030 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.