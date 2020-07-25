Activision Blizzard, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.81.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $82.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 243,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

