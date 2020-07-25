Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2,274.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,489.62 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

