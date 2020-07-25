adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $273.01

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.01 and traded as high as $282.00. adidas shares last traded at $282.00, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.01 and its 200 day moving average is $268.11.

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.