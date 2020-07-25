Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.83

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $2.24. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 20,162 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 90.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 37,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 327,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 47,756 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.