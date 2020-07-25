Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 162.73% from the company’s previous close.

AERI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

