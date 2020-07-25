AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.19

AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $3.25. AeroGrow International shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 59,599 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02.

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. AeroGrow International had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter.

AeroGrow International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AERO)

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

