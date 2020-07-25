AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.51

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and traded as high as $38.70. AGEAS/S shares last traded at $38.57, with a volume of 4,957 shares traded.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AGEAS/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AGEAS/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGEAS/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. AGEAS/S had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGEAS/S will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

AGEAS/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

