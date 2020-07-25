Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Akzo Nobel in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $34.36.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.60%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

