Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Earns Buy Rating from First Equity

First Equity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ALBA stock opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Alba Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greenland. The company primarily explores for graphite, ilmenite, base metals, gold, and cobalt. The company holds 90% interest in the Amitsoq graphite project; 100% interests in the Thule Black Sands; 51% interests in the Melville Bay iron ore; 100% interest in the Inglefield Land multi-commodity project; and 90% interest in the Gold Mines of Wales.

