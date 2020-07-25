Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.14

Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and traded as high as $37.50. Allied Minds shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 187,732 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Allied Minds from GBX 99 ($1.22) to GBX 56 ($0.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Allied Minds alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.18. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

About Allied Minds (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.