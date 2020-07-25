Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 121 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.

AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

