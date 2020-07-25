Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,814.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

