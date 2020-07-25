Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.