Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,274.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.