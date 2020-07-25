Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 122.6% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,760.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

