Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,814.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

