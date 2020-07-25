Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 116.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

NYSE:APLE opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 650,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 100,491 shares in the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.